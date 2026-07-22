Sagility consolidated net profit rises 45.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.59% to Rs 1963.48 croreNet profit of Sagility rose 45.94% to Rs 216.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 1963.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1538.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1963.481538.94 28 OPM %22.3222.49 -PBDT430.59328.58 31 PBT302.57210.39 44 NP216.81148.56 46
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