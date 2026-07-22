Sagility declined 1.91% to Rs 41.06 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 15.88% to Rs 216.81 crore on a 3% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,963.48 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q4 FY26.

The company reported a 45.94% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.81 crore on a 27.59% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,963.48 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 302.57 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 210.39 crore a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 15.09 crore during the quarter.

In Q1 FY27, adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 471.6 crore, up 27.9%, compared with Rs 368.7 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 24% in Q1 FY27 as against 24% in Q1 FY26. In dollar terms, the company reported revenue of $207.8 million, while adjusted PAT stood at $28.6 million in Q1 FY27. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 15.2% YoY, while organic growth came in at 27.3% YoY (14.9% in constant currency). As of 30 June 2026, the company had 47,307 employees and operated 29 delivery centers across five countries. Voluntary attrition stood at 28.6% in Q1 FY27, compared with 27.6% in Q1 FY26.

Ramesh Gopalan, managing director and group CEO, said, Healthcare organizations are increasingly looking for partners that can combine healthcare expertise with technology, AI, and operational accountability to deliver measurable outcomes. We are seeing growing demand for outcome-oriented managed services engagements, and the early momentum behind Sagility Synchrony reinforces our belief that the future of healthcare operations lies in more integrated, intelligent operating models. Our acquisition of CareSeed further strengthens our capabilities in healthcare quality and expands our reach in the Medicare Advantage and mid-market segments. Srinivas Mattapalli, Group Chief Financial Officer, added, "We have started the year on a strong note, supported by healthy business momentum, resilient profitability and robust cash generation. Our performance reflects the strength of Sagilitys healthcare-focused model, the depth of our client relationships and our strong execution across markets. With a strong balance sheet, healthy cash flows and clear strategic priorities, we remain well-placed to invest in growth, strengthen our capabilities and drive sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders.