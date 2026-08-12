Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayN Chandrasekaran Resignation LetterGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.651.74 -5 OPM %33.3341.95 -PBDT0.270.33 -18 PBT0.170.24 -29 NP0.170.21 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

MPL Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 72.64% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Next Story