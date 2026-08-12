Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 1.65 croreNet profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.651.74 -5 OPM %33.3341.95 -PBDT0.270.33 -18 PBT0.170.24 -29 NP0.170.21 -19
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