Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.08% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 65.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.08% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.1.862.1430.6542.990.160.360.080.260.070.20

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