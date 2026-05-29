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Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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Sales decline 13.08% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 65.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.08% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.862.14 -13 OPM %30.6542.99 -PBDT0.160.36 -56 PBT0.080.26 -69 NP0.070.20 -65

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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