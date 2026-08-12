Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 146.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 258.42 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 146.24% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 258.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 214.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.258.42214.1915.119.4441.1720.6735.5014.4926.5210.77

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