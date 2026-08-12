Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 146.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 258.42 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 146.24% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 258.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 214.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales258.42214.19 21 OPM %15.119.44 -PBDT41.1720.67 99 PBT35.5014.49 145 NP26.5210.77 146
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