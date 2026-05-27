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Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 54.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital declined 54.05% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.82% to Rs 12.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.140.12 17 0.670.53 26 OPM %-328.57-550.00 --332.84-560.38 - PBDT4.157.87 -47 20.7219.16 8 PBT3.547.15 -50 18.2616.40 11 NP2.274.94 -54 12.3010.62 16

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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