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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Sai Capital rose 3.28% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.230.15 53 OPM %-273.91-420.00 -PBDT5.424.99 9 PBT4.884.40 11 NP3.153.05 3

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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