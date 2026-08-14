Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Sai Capital rose 3.28% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.230.15 53 OPM %-273.91-420.00 -PBDT5.424.99 9 PBT4.884.40 11 NP3.153.05 3
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