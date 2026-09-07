Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd, ICDS Ltd and Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 September 2026.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd, ICDS Ltd and Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 September 2026.

Sai Capital Ltd tumbled 12.50% to Rs 140 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 303 shares in the past one month.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd lost 10.23% to Rs 36.42. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 283 shares in the past one month. Bharat Global Developers Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 142.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month. ICDS Ltd dropped 9.46% to Rs 63.44. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 999 shares in the past one month.