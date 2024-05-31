Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sai Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Sai Capital reported to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.41% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.18 -72 0.450.58 -22 OPM %-36680.00-3650.00 --4715.56-1574.14 - PBDT-14.27-2.43 -487 -4.835.47 PL PBT-14.91-2.52 -492 -8.205.17 PL NP-15.41-2.48 -521 -12.912.54 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

