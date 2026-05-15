Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 602.14 crore

Net profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 18.09% to Rs 104.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 602.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.08% to Rs 348.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 2192.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1694.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.