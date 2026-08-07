Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 554.29 crore

Net profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 21.22% to Rs 73.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 554.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 496.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales554.29496.42 12 OPM %26.7024.36 -PBDT143.91118.47 21 PBT97.9780.75 21 NP73.2960.46 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 20.05% in the June 2026 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Siemens Energy India standalone net profit rises 67.83% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Next Story