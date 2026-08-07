Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 554.29 croreNet profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 21.22% to Rs 73.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 554.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 496.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales554.29496.42 12 OPM %26.7024.36 -PBDT143.91118.47 21 PBT97.9780.75 21 NP73.2960.46 21
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