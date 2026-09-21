Sai Life Sciences Ltd soars 1.03%, up for third straight session

Sai Life Sciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1617, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.95% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% gain in NIFTY and a 20.91% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1617, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Sai Life Sciences Ltd has added around 12.61% in last one month.