Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Parenteral's consolidated net profit rises 457.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sai Parenteral's consolidated net profit rises 457.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 435.10% to Rs 178.67 crore

Net profit of Sai Parenteral's rose 457.75% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 435.10% to Rs 178.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales178.6733.39 435 OPM %13.1614.23 -PBDT17.903.45 419 PBT9.792.01 387 NP7.921.42 458

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 27.89% in the June 2026 quarter

AKI India consolidated net profit rises 104.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 117.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Next Story