Sai Parenteral's consolidated net profit rises 457.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 435.10% to Rs 178.67 croreNet profit of Sai Parenteral's rose 457.75% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 435.10% to Rs 178.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales178.6733.39 435 OPM %13.1614.23 -PBDT17.903.45 419 PBT9.792.01 387 NP7.921.42 458
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