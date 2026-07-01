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Sai Parenterals arm signs OTC medicines supply agreement with Australian pharmacy network

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Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
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In a deal worth Rs 1300 crore

Sai Parenterals announced that the company's subsidiary Noumed Pharmaceuticals had entered OTC medicines supply agreement with Australia's leading pharmacy network with contract valued at Australian Dollars (AUD) 202 millions (equivalent to Rs 1300 crore; 1 AUD = INR 64.5). The agreement is valid for a period of 7.5 years with a further option of 3 years extension upon mutual consent.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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