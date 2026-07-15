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Sai Silks ends lower after PAT falls nearly 15% YoY in Q1 FY27

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sai Silks (Kalamandir) slipped 2.52% to Rs 96.75 after the company reported 14.7% fall in net profit to Rs 25.64 crore on a 1% decline in revenue to Rs 375.08 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review rose marginally to Rs 346.36 crore from Rs 344.47 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 34.41 crore, down by 14.5% from Rs 40.24 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is a South India-based apparel retailer with a strong presence in the saree segment.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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