Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 14.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 14.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.04% to Rs 375.08 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declined 14.68% to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.04% to Rs 375.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 379.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales375.08379.02 -1 OPM %13.8315.07 -PBDT49.2554.43 -10 PBT34.4140.23 -14 NP25.6430.05 -15

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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