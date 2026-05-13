Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 419.06 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 141.67% to Rs 32.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 419.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.03% to Rs 140.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 1653.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1462.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.