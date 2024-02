Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 2.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1.01% to Rs 382.45 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 2.11% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 382.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 378.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.382.45378.6215.2217.1454.2453.2641.9942.8231.9931.33

