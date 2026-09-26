SAIL signs MoU with BCCL for joint development of coal blocks

SAIL has signed an MoU with BCCL for the joint development and operation of SAIL's Indikatta Ramnagore and BCCL's East of Damagoria (Kalyaneshwari) coal blocks in West Bengal.

The MoU is aimed at developing domestic sources of coking coal.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive, and defense industries, as well as for export markets.

The company reported a 120.80% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,644.05 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 1.25% to Rs 26,245.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.