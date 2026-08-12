Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 3.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.10% to Rs 4.42 croreNet profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 3.16% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.423.62 22 OPM %89.3788.67 -PBDT1.240.93 33 PBT1.240.93 33 NP0.920.95 -3
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