Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayN Chandrasekaran Resignation LetterGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 3.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 3.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 22.10% to Rs 4.42 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 3.16% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.423.62 22 OPM %89.3788.67 -PBDT1.240.93 33 PBT1.240.93 33 NP0.920.95 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wonder Electricals consolidated net profit rises 257.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Kiri Industries consolidated net profit rises 2762.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 26.99% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Next Story