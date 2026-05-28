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Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 52.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
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Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 52.81% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.52% to Rs 4.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 16.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.765.26 -10 16.8816.67 1 OPM %92.0294.30 -88.0393.28 - PBDT1.662.70 -39 4.436.24 -29 PBT1.662.70 -39 4.436.24 -29 NP1.262.67 -53 4.176.18 -33

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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