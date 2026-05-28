Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 52.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 52.81% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.52% to Rs 4.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 16.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.