Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 59.21 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India declined 12.79% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 59.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.2153.5016.7721.7412.8915.0012.1214.189.3410.71

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