Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 31.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.54% to Rs 64.42 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 31.10% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.54% to Rs 64.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.29% to Rs 45.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 236.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.