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Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 5.56% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.48% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net profit of Saj Hotels declined 5.56% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.34% to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 16.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.654.72 -1 16.8816.81 0 OPM %41.9431.36 -31.4637.83 - PBDT2.001.88 6 6.387.62 -16 PBT1.451.40 4 4.255.73 -26 NP0.850.90 -6 2.773.92 -29

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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