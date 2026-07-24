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Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 120.13% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 38.36% to Rs 72.97 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 120.13% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.36% to Rs 72.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.9752.74 38 OPM %29.1224.10 -PBDT21.1210.96 93 PBT14.585.38 171 NP10.284.67 120

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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