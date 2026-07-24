Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 120.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.36% to Rs 72.97 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 120.13% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.36% to Rs 72.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72.9752.7429.1224.1021.1210.9614.585.3810.284.67

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