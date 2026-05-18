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Sakar Healthcare jumps after Gautam Baid-founded fund buys stake via bulk deal

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Sakar Healthcare surged 8.28% to Rs 754.40 after Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP acquired shares through a bulk deal on 15 May 2026.

According to the bulk deal data on the NSE , Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP purchased 1.95 lakh shares, representing a 0.88% equity stake, at an average price of Rs 664.58 per share.

Gautam Baid or Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP did not feature in Sakar Healthcares shareholding pattern for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. This suggests a fresh stake entry in the current quarter.

Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP is a Delaware-based investment partnership founded by investor Gautam Baid.

Ahmedabad-based Sakar Healthcare is a pharmaceutical manufacturer and exporter specializing in oncology, antibiotics, and general formulations. The company operates world-class, EU-GMP and WHO-GMP certified facilities equipped to manufacture oral solids, injectables, oral liquids, and high-potent oncology products.

On a consolidated basis, Sakar Healthcare's net profit surged 91.32% to Rs 11.02 crore while net sales rose 41.52% to Rs 71.10 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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