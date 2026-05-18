Sakar Healthcare jumps after Gautam Baid-founded fund buys stake via bulk deal

Sakar Healthcare surged 8.28% to Rs 754.40 after Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP acquired shares through a bulk deal on 15 May 2026.

According to the bulk deal data on the NSE , Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP purchased 1.95 lakh shares, representing a 0.88% equity stake, at an average price of Rs 664.58 per share.

Gautam Baid or Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP did not feature in Sakar Healthcares shareholding pattern for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. This suggests a fresh stake entry in the current quarter.

Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP is a Delaware-based investment partnership founded by investor Gautam Baid.