Saksoft consolidated net profit declines 9.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 248.62 crore

Net profit of Saksoft declined 9.46% to Rs 29.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 248.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 249.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.248.62249.0718.2618.4045.8946.3642.5843.0329.2932.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News