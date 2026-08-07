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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saksoft consolidated net profit declines 9.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Saksoft consolidated net profit declines 9.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 248.62 crore

Net profit of Saksoft declined 9.46% to Rs 29.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 248.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 249.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales248.62249.07 0 OPM %18.2618.40 -PBDT45.8946.36 -1 PBT42.5843.03 -1 NP29.2932.35 -9

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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