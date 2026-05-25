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Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 19.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 248.85 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 19.65% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 248.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.49% to Rs 133.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 1007.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales248.85239.88 4 1007.19883.01 14 OPM %18.1815.17 -18.5716.56 - PBDT50.7840.45 26 197.97154.59 28 PBT47.3237.04 28 184.51141.96 30 NP35.9330.03 20 133.27108.80 22

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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