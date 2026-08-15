Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 1.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.12% to Rs 51.00 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 1.46% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.12% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.51.0053.7572.3771.817.657.345.525.814.184.12

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