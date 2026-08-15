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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 1.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 1.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:45 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.12% to Rs 51.00 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 1.46% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.12% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales51.0053.75 -5 OPM %72.3771.81 -PBDT7.657.34 4 PBT5.525.81 -5 NP4.184.12 1

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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