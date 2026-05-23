Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 22.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.49% to Rs 49.28 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 22.44% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 49.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.60% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 210.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.