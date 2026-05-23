Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 22.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 22.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 6.49% to Rs 49.28 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 22.44% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 49.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.60% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 210.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.2852.70 -6 210.71214.99 -2 OPM %80.6670.17 -73.8869.26 - PBDT8.437.58 11 29.8429.28 2 PBT6.686.14 9 23.4123.33 0 NP5.624.59 22 17.2516.65 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 7.62% in the March 2026 quarter

HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 41.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sterlite Technologies' arm wins $1.11 billion optical contract

Captain Pipes consolidated net profit declines 56.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story