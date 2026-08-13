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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.63% to Rs 376.91 crore

Net Loss of Sakthi Sugars reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 376.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 302.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales376.91302.42 25 OPM %7.089.71 -PBDT7.027.54 -7 PBT-2.41-1.90 -27 NP-1.83-1.10 -66

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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