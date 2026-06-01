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Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 44.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 714.68 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 44.89% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 714.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.70% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.38% to Rs 1708.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2288.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales714.68731.26 -2 1708.002288.97 -25 OPM %1.090.72 -0.420.61 - PBDT8.856.00 48 14.6922.82 -36 PBT8.185.20 57 11.9920.63 -42 NP6.524.50 45 9.5114.79 -36

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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