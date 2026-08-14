Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 70.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.27% to Rs 333.32 croreNet profit of Sakuma Exports rose 70.91% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.27% to Rs 333.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 375.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales333.32375.67 -11 OPM %0.210.60 -PBDT3.762.38 58 PBT3.261.71 91 NP2.821.65 71
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