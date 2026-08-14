Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 70.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.27% to Rs 333.32 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 70.91% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.27% to Rs 333.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 375.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.333.32375.670.210.603.762.383.261.712.821.65

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