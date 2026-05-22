SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 1.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 88.79 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive declined 1.06% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 88.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.96% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 384.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 377.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.