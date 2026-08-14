SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 138.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 115.86 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive rose 138.37% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 115.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.115.86100.033.882.484.042.212.821.142.050.86

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