SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 138.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 115.86 croreNet profit of SAL Automotive rose 138.37% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 115.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.86100.03 16 OPM %3.882.48 -PBDT4.042.21 83 PBT2.821.14 147 NP2.050.86 138
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