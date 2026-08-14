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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 138.37% in the June 2026 quarter

SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 138.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 115.86 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive rose 138.37% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 115.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.86100.03 16 OPM %3.882.48 -PBDT4.042.21 83 PBT2.821.14 147 NP2.050.86 138

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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