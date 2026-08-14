Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 41.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 295.54 croreNet profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 41.36% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 295.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 300.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales295.54300.17 -2 OPM %7.429.97 -PBDT10.2017.82 -43 PBT3.6511.76 -69 NP4.998.51 -41
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