Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 41.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 41.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 295.54 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 41.36% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 295.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 300.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales295.54300.17 -2 OPM %7.429.97 -PBDT10.2017.82 -43 PBT3.6511.76 -69 NP4.998.51 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 42.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 8.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GB Global consolidated net profit rises 65.11% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Next Story