Salasar Techno Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 444.65 crore

Net Loss of Salasar Techno Engineering reported to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 444.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 483.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.84% to Rs 17.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 1502.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1447.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.