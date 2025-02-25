Sales by listed non-financial private companies up 8% in Q3: RBI

Sales by listed private non-financial companies increased by 8 per cent during the third quarter of 2024-25 as compared with 5.5 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago, the Reserve Bank said on Monday. The sales growth was 5.4 per cent in July-September period. Sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,675 listed private manufacturing companies improved to 7.7 per cent during Q3:2024-25 from 3.3 per cent during the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, chemicals, food products and electrical machinery industries; sales revenue of petroleum, iron and steel, and cement industries, however, contracted on an annual basis. Information Technology (IT) companies recorded a rise of 6.8 per cent (y-o-y) in their sales in Q3 from 3.2 per cent a year ago. Non-IT services companies recorded 11.5 per cent sales growth (y-o-y) during Q3:2024-25 over and above 12.9 per cent growth in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The RBI released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the third quarter of 2024-25, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,924 listed non-government non-financial companies.

