Sales of listed manufacturing sector companies up by 6.0% during 2024-25 : RBI data

Sales of listed manufacturing sector companies rose by 6 per cent during 2024-25 as compared to 3.5 per cent growth in the preceding year, mainly led by automobiles, electrical machinery, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries, according to RBI data. On the other hand, among the major industries, petroleum and iron & steel sectors recorded a contraction in their sales during 2024-25, it said. During 2024-25, sales growth of listed private non-financial companies improved to 7.2 per cent from a low of 4.7 per cent during the previous year. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during 2024-25 drawn from abridged financial results of 3,902 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News