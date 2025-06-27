Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sales of listed manufacturing sector companies up by 6.0% during 2024-25 : RBI data

Sales of listed manufacturing sector companies up by 6.0% during 2024-25 : RBI data

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales of listed manufacturing sector companies rose by 6 per cent during 2024-25 as compared to 3.5 per cent growth in the preceding year, mainly led by automobiles, electrical machinery, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries, according to RBI data. On the other hand, among the major industries, petroleum and iron & steel sectors recorded a contraction in their sales during 2024-25, it said. During 2024-25, sales growth of listed private non-financial companies improved to 7.2 per cent from a low of 4.7 per cent during the previous year. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during 2024-25 drawn from abridged financial results of 3,902 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shares may open higher on positive global cues

Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Rare Asset Reconstruction reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jorabat Shillong Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 69.17% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story