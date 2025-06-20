Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sales of listed non-financial private firms grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

Sales of listed non-financial private firms grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales of listed private non-financial companies registered a 7.1 per cent growth during January-March quarter of 2024-25 as compared to 8 per cent of expansion in the previous quarter and 6.9 per cent during the year, according to RBI data released on Thursday. The Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the fourth quarter of 2024-25, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,936 listed non-government non-financial companies. Aggregate sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,659 listed private manufacturing companies moderated to 6.6 per cent during Q4:2024-25 from 7.7 per cent during the previous quarter, even as major industries such as electrical machinery, chemicals, food products and pharmaceuticals industries recorded double digit sales growth; weak performance of petroleum industry pulled down the sectors sales growth. On annual basis, sales growth (y-o-y) of IT companies improved further to 8.6 per cent in Q4 from 6.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 3.1 per cent a year ago. Sales of non-IT services companies continued to grow in double digits at 10.9 per cent in Q4, on the back of good performance of telecommunication and transport & storage companies, the central bank noted.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

