Sales of listed private non-financial companies register 6.9% growth in Q4 of FY24: RBI

Sales of listed private non-financial companies registered 6.9 per cent growth (y-o-y) in Q4:2023-24 as compared to 5.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Thursday. Aggregate sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,669 listed private manufacturing companies inched up to 6.1 per cent during Q4:2023-24 from 3.7 per cent during the previous quarter; aided by sales acceleration in automobiles, petroleum, electrical machinery and pharmaceuticals industries. Annual growth in sales of information technology (IT) sector moderated to 3.1 per cent in Q4:2023-24 from 3.2 per cent in the previous quarter and 16.0 per cent a year ago. The Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the fourth quarter of 2023-24 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,823 listed non-government non-financial companies.

