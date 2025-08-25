Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sales of listed private non-financial companies up 5.5% on year in Q1FY26

Sales of listed private non-financial companies up 5.5% on year in Q1FY26

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reserve Bank of India released the data on performance of the private corporate sector during the first quarter of 2025-26, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 3,079 listed non-government non-financial companies. Sales of listed private non-financial companies rose by 5.5 per cent (y-o-y) during Q1:2025-26 as compared to 7.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter (6.9 per cent in Q1:2024-25). Aggregate sales growth (y-o-y) of 1,736 listed private manufacturing companies moderated further to 5.3 per cent during Q1:2025-26 from 6.6 per cent in the previous quarter, mainly dragged by weak performance of the petroleum industry. Sales growth (y-o-y) of IT firms declined to 6.0 per cent during Q1:2025-26 from 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, reversing upward trend seen since Q1:2024-25. Sales growth of non-IT services companies moderated to 7.5 per cent in Q1:2025-26, after recording double-digit growth in the previous three quarters, primarily due to lower sales growth recorded by the transport and storage companies.

Manufacturing companies' expenses on raw material increased at a slower pace of 4.5 per cent (y-o-y) as compared to 8.3 per cent during previous quarter, in tandem with moderation in sales growth; consequently, raw material to sales ratio moderated to 54.1 per cent during Q1 from 55.2 per cent in the previous quarter. With sequential rise in profits, manufacturing companies' interest coverage ratio (ICR) improved to 9.1 in Q1:2025-26 from 8.7 in the previous quarter. Within services sector, while ICR of non-IT services companies remained stable, ICR of IT firms continued to remain at elevated level during Q1:2025-26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apollo Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

TCS helps ICICI Lombard achieve DR switchover on AWS Cloud

Rupee softens against US dollar

India and Japan Strengthen Energy Cooperation

IREDA signs MoU with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story