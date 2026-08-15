Salguti Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 31.11 croreNet profit of Salguti Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 31.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.1122.58 38 OPM %13.443.63 -PBDT3.410.19 1695 PBT-0.050.03 PL NP0.020.03 -33
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