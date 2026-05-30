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Salona Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:55 AM IST
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Sales decline 25.26% to Rs 110.46 crore

Net Loss of Salona Cotspin reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.26% to Rs 110.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.16% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 593.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales110.46147.79 -25 593.82662.16 -10 OPM %7.314.04 -5.784.83 - PBDT3.690.82 350 14.9013.27 12 PBT0.76-1.49 LP 4.795.53 -13 NP-1.37-2.92 53 1.563.13 -50

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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