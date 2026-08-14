Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 47.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 196.60 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin rose 47.71% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 196.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.196.60157.105.436.155.314.262.822.022.261.53

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