Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 47.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 196.60 croreNet profit of Salona Cotspin rose 47.71% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 196.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales196.60157.10 25 OPM %5.436.15 -PBDT5.314.26 25 PBT2.822.02 40 NP2.261.53 48
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