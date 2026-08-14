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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 47.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 47.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:55 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 196.60 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin rose 47.71% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 196.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales196.60157.10 25 OPM %5.436.15 -PBDT5.314.26 25 PBT2.822.02 40 NP2.261.53 48

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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