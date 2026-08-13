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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
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Sales decline 87.67% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net loss of Salora International reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 87.67% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.3827.41 -88 OPM %-20.71-4.05 -PBDT-0.940.11 PL PBT-0.990.05 PL NP-0.990.04 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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