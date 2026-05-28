Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 78.79% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.79% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 59.53% to Rs 61.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.