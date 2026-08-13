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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sam Industries standalone net profit declines 71.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sam Industries standalone net profit declines 71.60% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 63.44% to Rs 3.71 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries declined 71.60% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.44% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.712.27 63 OPM %46.0944.93 -PBDT1.942.80 -31 PBT1.342.29 -41 NP0.461.62 -72

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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