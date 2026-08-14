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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sambandam Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 26.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sambandam Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 26.92% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.15% to Rs 59.98 crore

Net profit of Sambandam Spinning Mills declined 26.92% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 59.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.9863.91 -6 OPM %8.628.26 -PBDT2.412.54 -5 PBT0.500.33 52 NP0.380.52 -27

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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