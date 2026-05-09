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Sambhv Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 221.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 38.37% to Rs 685.31 crore

Net profit of Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 221.53% to Rs 53.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.37% to Rs 685.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 495.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.21% to Rs 142.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.67% to Rs 2413.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1511.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales685.31495.26 38 2413.241511.36 60 OPM %13.469.72 -11.4510.22 - PBDT86.4234.24 152 242.09112.53 115 PBT74.4022.48 231 193.7078.18 148 NP53.3116.58 222 142.1557.27 148

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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