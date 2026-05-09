Sambhv Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 221.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.37% to Rs 685.31 crore

Net profit of Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 221.53% to Rs 53.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.37% to Rs 685.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 495.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.21% to Rs 142.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.67% to Rs 2413.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1511.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.